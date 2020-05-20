South Africa: A Plea From Parents - We Would Rather Our Children Repeat the School Year Than Put Their Health At Risk

analysis

A group of 100 parents of children at public schools in and around Johannesburg have written to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to rethink the reopening of schools - and to reduce school fees. This is their letter.

We would like to commend you for all your hard work and for trying to also keep our children's education on track. We write to you fully cognisant of the pressures you face. But, as a group of 100 parents from schools in and around Johannesburg, we have more questions than answers about the process of schools reopening. We hope that you will be able to engage with us.

As a mother yourself, and as the leader responsible for our most precious little people, you will surely understand these questions and concerns. Our children's lives are in your hands and your presentation on how schools will reopen still leaves us with more questions than answers.

You are making decisions about those lives without consulting parents, or at least that is the experience at the range of public schools we represent. No official from the school or the department has consulted us on our views, or to take our questions about this unprecedented...