South Africa: A Plea From Parents - We Would Rather Our Children Repeat the School Year Than Put Their Health At Risk

20 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

A group of 100 parents of children at public schools in and around Johannesburg have written to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to rethink the reopening of schools - and to reduce school fees. This is their letter.

We would like to commend you for all your hard work and for trying to also keep our children's education on track. We write to you fully cognisant of the pressures you face. But, as a group of 100 parents from schools in and around Johannesburg, we have more questions than answers about the process of schools reopening. We hope that you will be able to engage with us.

As a mother yourself, and as the leader responsible for our most precious little people, you will surely understand these questions and concerns. Our children's lives are in your hands and your presentation on how schools will reopen still leaves us with more questions than answers.

You are making decisions about those lives without consulting parents, or at least that is the experience at the range of public schools we represent. No official from the school or the department has consulted us on our views, or to take our questions about this unprecedented...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.