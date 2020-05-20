Mozambique: Kidnap Victim Rescued

20 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police have rescued businessman Rizwan Nuruddin Adatia, who was kidnapped three weeks ago, reports Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

He was rescued at about 06.00 on Wednesday morning from a house in Mulotana locality, in Boane district, about 30 kilometres west of Maputo - despite the fact that on Tuesday evening, the Maputo Provincial Chief Attorney, Evelina Comane, had told Radio Mozambique that the authorities had no clues as to the whereabouts of Adatia.

The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) clearly chose to keep Comane and her office in the dark about its investigations.

Wednesday's on-line edition of the daily paper "O Pais", says the police have detained two men and a woman in connection with the kidnapping. The woman, named only as Priscila, is allegedly the girlfriend of the man who ordered the abduction, and who is said to be living in South Africa.

Priscila, the paper said, had been promised 150,000 meticais (about 2,170 US dollars) for her part in the crime. She tried to get rid of evidence by destroying the mobile phone through which she had communicated with her boyfriend.

According to SERNIC sources quoted by "O Pais", the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of five million dollars, but in the subsequent negotiations dropped their demand to 300,000 dollars.

Adatia was abducted on 30 April, as he was driving through the Fomento neighbourhood of the southern city of Matola. The kidnappers blocked his vehicle at a set of traffic lights, and grabbed him at gunpoint.

