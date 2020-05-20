South Africa: Future of Pieter-Steph Still Unclear in Muddy Transfer Waters

20 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The curious case of Pieter-Steph du Toit and whether he will stay at Western Province Rugby hasn't been finalised officially. This despite the fact that the 21-day window for players to cancel existing contracts at their clubs in South Africa and take up other offers at an overseas club expired last Friday morning.

A Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) agreed by the rugby industry relating to pay cuts across the board to help mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, built in a small window for those that were unhappy with losing income to seek alternative employment.

Overall South Africa's 717 registered professional players, through salary reductions, will contribute 13% of R1.2-billion the rugby industry is trying to slash off its books because of suspended tournaments, tours and competitions due to coronavirus.

Du Toit, the current World Player of the Year, terminated his contract hours before the transfer deadline last Thursday. His agent Gerrie Swart told Daily Maverick that Du Toit would remain at WP, and that the cancellation of the existing contract was a formality because WP were set to issue him with a new contract, with new terms.

The desired new terms appear to be over separating Du Toit's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

