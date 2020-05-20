Somalia: Police Officer Killed, 4 Injured in Car Bomb in Mogadishu

One police officer died while 4 others wounded is a car bomb targeting head of medical police Ali Hirsi Bare in Mogadishu.

The incident took place at the intersection of Banadir near water agency offices where the general was headed to work.

" I thank God my car dropped me to my work place and on its way back to pick an official, the horrific incident took place, a police officer named Hamze Mohamed Ahmed lost his life may his soul rest in peace and three people were injured," said General Ali Hirsi Bare.

No group has claimed responsibility but al Qaeda linked group Alshabab has in the past stepped up attacks during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with barely less than a week killing Mudug governor killed after a suicide car bomb hit the governors car.

Federal Ministry of Health Somalia in Partnership with Nomad Innovation Lab launches COVID19 data monitoring dashboard

Madug Governor, 3 bodyguards killed in Alshabab attack

Somalia opposes Kenya's request for an extension of border dispute case

ReplyForward