Somalia: Police Officer Killed, 4 Injured in Car Bomb in Mogadishu

20 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

One police officer died while 4 others wounded is a car bomb targeting head of medical police Ali Hirsi Bare in Mogadishu.

The incident took place at the intersection of Banadir near water agency offices where the general was headed to work.

" I thank God my car dropped me to my work place and on its way back to pick an official, the horrific incident took place, a police officer named Hamze Mohamed Ahmed lost his life may his soul rest in peace and three people were injured," said General Ali Hirsi Bare.

No group has claimed responsibility but al Qaeda linked group Alshabab has in the past stepped up attacks during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with barely less than a week killing Mudug governor killed after a suicide car bomb hit the governors car.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.