Sudan: Corona Virus Infection Cases Rise to (2728)

Pixabay
Coronavirus
20 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of (137) new cases of infection with Corona virus, in addition to (6) deaths.

The epidemiological report on Sunday, May 17, the cases were registered at the states of Khartoum (99), Kassala (13) Al-Gedaref (7), Sennar (6), Northern state (5), Al-Gazira (3), Red Sea (3) and South Darfur state (one case).

The fatalities registered, (3) deaths in Khartoum State and (two deaths) in Al Gazira State, (one death) in the River Nile State from the previously reported cases, which brings the total number of the infection cases of corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to (2728) cases, including (111) deaths.

the cumulative total number of cases of infection with corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (2208) cases, the Al Gazira (143) cases, North Kordofan (88), Gedaref (84) cases, Sennar (66) cases, South Darfur (25), Kassala (30) ), West Darfur (14), North Darfur (12), River Nile (10), Northern state (13) cases, White Nile (8) West Kordufan (6), East Darfur (6), Blue Nile (4), Al Red Sea (6), South Kordufan (3). Central Darfur (2).

The federal ministry of health registered the recovery of (39) cases, including (24) in Sennar state (13) in Khartoum state, in addition to (one case) in both Al-Gazira the Northern state, bringing the total number of cases of recovery to (286).

The Ministry indicated the daily laboratory examination carried out for (234) samples in the National Laboratory for Public Health (STAC) , of which (125) cases were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 54.8%, (42) samples were also examined in the Blue Nile Institute laboratory, of which (9) Of them positive for the first time, with a positive rate of 21%, and (5) samples were examined in the central laboratory of the state of the Red Sea, of which (3) cases were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 75%.

The Ministry noted that the patients receive the necessary medical care, and the contact follow-up system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health pointed to the arrangements made for the implementation of the plan at the National Public Health Laboratory (STAC) for the examination of the growing numbers of suspicious cases, indicating that the number of declared cases does not reflect the daily average of cases, and is less than the expected number, asserting work carried to address all obstacles to soon issues a daily regular declaration in conformity with the daily epidemiological reality.

The Ministry of Health stressed on the need for citizens to adhere to the implementation of the preventive guidelines represented in (social distancing, hand washing, sneezing and coughing etiquette), and adherence to the Health Emergencies Law to stay at home and to move only at the extreme necessity, in addition to the immediate reporting of suspicions cases to 221 for Khartoum state reports and 9090 for all Sudan states.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.