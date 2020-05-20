Sudan: Corona Virus Infection Cases Rise to (2728)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of (137) new cases of infection with Corona virus, in addition to (6) deaths.

The epidemiological report on Sunday, May 17, the cases were registered at the states of Khartoum (99), Kassala (13) Al-Gedaref (7), Sennar (6), Northern state (5), Al-Gazira (3), Red Sea (3) and South Darfur state (one case).

The fatalities registered, (3) deaths in Khartoum State and (two deaths) in Al Gazira State, (one death) in the River Nile State from the previously reported cases, which brings the total number of the infection cases of corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to (2728) cases, including (111) deaths.

the cumulative total number of cases of infection with corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (2208) cases, the Al Gazira (143) cases, North Kordofan (88), Gedaref (84) cases, Sennar (66) cases, South Darfur (25), Kassala (30) ), West Darfur (14), North Darfur (12), River Nile (10), Northern state (13) cases, White Nile (8) West Kordufan (6), East Darfur (6), Blue Nile (4), Al Red Sea (6), South Kordufan (3). Central Darfur (2).

The federal ministry of health registered the recovery of (39) cases, including (24) in Sennar state (13) in Khartoum state, in addition to (one case) in both Al-Gazira the Northern state, bringing the total number of cases of recovery to (286).

The Ministry indicated the daily laboratory examination carried out for (234) samples in the National Laboratory for Public Health (STAC) , of which (125) cases were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 54.8%, (42) samples were also examined in the Blue Nile Institute laboratory, of which (9) Of them positive for the first time, with a positive rate of 21%, and (5) samples were examined in the central laboratory of the state of the Red Sea, of which (3) cases were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 75%.

The Ministry noted that the patients receive the necessary medical care, and the contact follow-up system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health pointed to the arrangements made for the implementation of the plan at the National Public Health Laboratory (STAC) for the examination of the growing numbers of suspicious cases, indicating that the number of declared cases does not reflect the daily average of cases, and is less than the expected number, asserting work carried to address all obstacles to soon issues a daily regular declaration in conformity with the daily epidemiological reality.

The Ministry of Health stressed on the need for citizens to adhere to the implementation of the preventive guidelines represented in (social distancing, hand washing, sneezing and coughing etiquette), and adherence to the Health Emergencies Law to stay at home and to move only at the extreme necessity, in addition to the immediate reporting of suspicions cases to 221 for Khartoum state reports and 9090 for all Sudan states.