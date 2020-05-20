South Sudan: Enhancing the Provision of COVID-19 Treatment in South Sudan

20 May 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

WHO South Sudan

Credits

Enhancing the provision of COVID-19 treatment in South Sudan

20 May 2020

Over 100 health workers have been trained in the last three weeks with the aim to rapidly increase trained healthcare workers in response to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

With support from World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners the Ministry of Health has trained health workers on COVID-19 case management and infection prevention and control (IPC). Participants are equipped with knowledge and skills on patient screening, isolation, contact tracing, use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and waste management.

These trainings are aimed to establish a surge capacity health workforce for COVID-19, provide adequate knowledge on infection prevention and control, and contribute to building a resilient human resource capacity for emergency response country-wide.

"The national case management strategy recommends that severe and critical cases are isolated in health facilities, said Dr Angok Gordon, the Incident Manager for COVID-19 at the Ministry of Health. "Hence it is pertinent for joint effort to fight COVID-19, the unseen enemy".

South Sudan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 5 April 2020 and has since recorded 231 cases and four deaths and four recoveries from COVID-19 reported to date.

"The training will build confidence for effective case management of COVID-19 patients", said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. "Continuous learning should be part of health care workers approach as much is yet to be known about the virus".

As part of the technical support for the COVID-19 response activities at national, subnational and community levels, WHO in collaboration with Ministry of Health and other partners are conducting regular trainings targeting frontline health care workers on COVID-19 in the country.

Since the start of the preparedness and response activity, WHO and partners have conducted eight online interactive training sessions on COVID-19, focusing on case management, IPC, contact tracing, rationale use of PPEs and waste management.

In addition, 119 health care workers were trained with hands on practical sessions at the Dr John Garang infectious diseases unit. The trained health workers will cascade the training to the states for effective COVID-19 case management.

The case management trainings are supported by WHO, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), UNICEF, ICAP, International Medical Corps and South Sudan Red Cross.

WHO South Sudan

Credits

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.