Sudan Banks Limit Cash Withdrawals

20 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / El Gedaref — Banks in Sudan have limited the daily withdrawal maximum of SDG 5,000 ($91*) to SDG 2,000. This has led to long queues in front of ATMs, government employees in Omdurman told Radio Dabanga.

Many people wish the banks to increase the daily withdrawal maximum because of Eid El Fitir, the feast at the end of the Ramadan, coming weekend. They called on the banks to open their doors and allow customers to withdraw money from their accounts, as several ATM are out of order and many others are not supplied with sufficient cash.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, crowds of people were seen at the main markets in Khartoum and in other cities such as El Gedaref.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that most of the shops that were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, re-opened their doors because of the Eid El Fitir.

Activists warned of the impact crowded markets have on the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19). They called on the authorities to hold violators of the precautionary coronavirus measures to account.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Radio Dabanga

Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga.

