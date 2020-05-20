Namibia: Treasury Pays N$1,7 Billion in Vat Refunds

20 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE Ministry of Finance has paid out more than half the N$3 billion in outstanding value added tax refunds, plus interest, said spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu.

He says in April alone, N$1,7 billion was paid out.

The announced outstanding refund balance in March was around N$3 billion. Refunds needed to be expedited as soon as possible to help cash-strapped businesses as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This was part of the Covid-19 stimulus package rolled out by the government at the beginning of April.

Shidhudhu said interest on delayed refunds, if any, would be very minimal since payment was only approved in the last month or so.

Under normal circumstances, when a taxpayer's affairs are in order and treasury delays the payment of a value added tax refund, interest of 11% per year is supposed to be paid to the taxpayer.

This 11% is levied only when a refund runs on a payment cycle.

Shidhudhu says all hopes are that the backlog of refunds would be cleared by the end of July.

"This is a large amount and should demonstrate our commitment to assist businesses to address their cash flow needs in this difficult period," he said.

Taxpayers have for long pleaded for their refunds to be paid out on time to enable business growth and cash flow positives without incurring debt or running into cash flow problems.

This has for long fallen on deaf ears.

Shidhudhu says while it is true some businesses have complained about not receiving their refunds, it is important for these entities to also understand refunds are not paid out automatically, but only after verification

"It does not mean when one submits a tax return, they would automatically receive a refund. It depends on the outcome of the audit," he said.

Value added tax is one of the biggest sources of government revenue, with an estimated N$13 billion to be collected for the 2020/21 fiscal year.

This is at least 26% of the N$56 billion in expected revenue.

Shidhudhu says with the easing of the lockdown, taxpayers are encouraged to still continue paying their taxes and to adhere to their tax compliance responsibilities, while urging taxpayers to register on the Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas) for a speedy and effective process.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.