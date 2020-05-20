Namibia: Malaria Deaths At 32

20 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

HEALTH minister Kalumbi Shangula says 32 people died of malaria since January 2020. Responding to questions from The Namibian this week, Shangula said malaria cases jumped from 2 405 in 2019 to 10 921 since January 2020 to date.

In 2018 the malaria cases stood at 26 050. The minister last week said the ministry faces challenges of dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak while tackling existing health problems, such as hepatitis E and malaria.

Shangula said in 2019 there was a severe drought in Namibia and hence fewer cases of malaria. He added that in 2020 Namibia received good rains and hence the increase in malaria cases.

"The programmes of the ministry are continuing irrespective of Covid-19. We have appointed additional staff to deal with Covid-19 while the existing staff continue with the normal ministerial responsibilities, including control of malaria, TB and HIV/AIDS," he said.

The minister added that malaria cases are more in Kavango East and West at 5 658; Zambezi at 2 351; and Ohangwena at 2 022. "Covid-19 is dominating public discourse, however, it should be remembered that the other diseases are still with us. They also receive due attention," the minister said. [email protected]

