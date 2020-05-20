Tanzania: Wetang'ula's Brother Who Allegedly Died of COVID-19 Buried

Security was tight Wednesday in Mukhweya village as the brother of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula was laid to rest.

Antony Waswa, 48, succumbed to apparent Covid-19 complications in Nairobi last week.

At the time of his death, Waswa was the personal assistant of his other brother Tim Wanyonyi who is the MP for Westlands.

Both Wetangula and Wanyonyi were present during the burial.

Dozens of residents who wanted to attend the burial event were denied entry into the compound by security officers.

Only 60 people, including local leaders were allowed to attend.

Among those who attended the burial were woman reps Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma), Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia), MPs John Waluke (Sirisia) and Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza).

Also in attendance were Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbitoh Bitok and former MP Patrick Wangamati.