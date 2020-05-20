Tanzania: UK Repatriates 200 British Nationals From Tanzania

20 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Muyonga Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — Two hundred British nationals were on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 repatriated from Tanzania amid Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are wheels up! Safari njema [nice trip] to the passengers flying to London on the UK Government special charter flight from Tanzania to London. Thank you to the authorities and the @UKinTanzaniateam for helping people return home to their loved ones," the British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Sarah Cooke wrote on her Twitter page.

On May 17, Ms Cooke said there were still some seats available for British Nationals and their dependents on the UK Special Charter Flight to London on 20 May, noting that booking would close at 1400 on Tuesday.

The repatriation follows an advice by the UK's Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO), asking the country's nationals to return home, from various countries, in response to Covid-19.

Also Read

Wetang'ula's brother who allegedly died of Covid-19 buried

Kenya's Covid-19 cases hit 1,000

Tanzanian companies make it to 100 most valuable firms

Arusha regional commissioner now turns the heat on Kenyan drivers over Covid-19 tests

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.