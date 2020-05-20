Tanzania: UK Repatriates 200 British Nationals From Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Two hundred British nationals were on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 repatriated from Tanzania amid Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are wheels up! Safari njema [nice trip] to the passengers flying to London on the UK Government special charter flight from Tanzania to London. Thank you to the authorities and the @UKinTanzaniateam for helping people return home to their loved ones," the British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Sarah Cooke wrote on her Twitter page.

On May 17, Ms Cooke said there were still some seats available for British Nationals and their dependents on the UK Special Charter Flight to London on 20 May, noting that booking would close at 1400 on Tuesday.

The repatriation follows an advice by the UK's Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO), asking the country's nationals to return home, from various countries, in response to Covid-19.

Also Read

Wetang'ula's brother who allegedly died of Covid-19 buried

Kenya's Covid-19 cases hit 1,000

Tanzanian companies make it to 100 most valuable firms

Arusha regional commissioner now turns the heat on Kenyan drivers over Covid-19 tests