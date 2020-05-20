Angola: Handball Federation Head Thinks of Running for Olympic Committee Chair

20 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The head of the Angolan Handball Federation (FAAND), Pedro Godinho, Tuesday told ANGOP, that would accept to lead the Angola Olympic Committee (COA) if proposed by members of the body's Executive Committee.

Pedro Godinho, who will no longer be re-appointed for a third term at the head of the country's handball governing body, said that his priority, in sporting terms, is the African Confederation, where he has held the post of second vice-president since 2016.

"I will not volunteer, but I would be in a position to accept it if it was the expressed will of my colleagues on the COA Executive Committee," he said.

Pedro Godinho is the outgoing president of FAAND (2008/2020) and vice-president of the African Handball Confederation (CAHB).

