Rwanda Reports 7 New Recoveries of COVID-19

Rwanda has on Wednesday, May 20 reported seven new recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19.

This brought the country's tally of total confirmed cases to 314, of which 216 have been discharged from treatment centers after recovery.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest results were drawn from 982 sample tests.

In total, the country has so far conducted 53,317 sample tests of COVID-19 since outbreak in March.

The cabinet on Monday, May 18, further eased the nationwide novel coronavirus lockdown but largely maintained existing measures to control the spread of this pandemic.

The cabinet meeting resolved that the curfew has to be extended from 8p.m to 9p.m (until 5a.m). Other major resolutions include allowing couples to hold civil weddings with only 15 attendees, and giving a green light to motorcycle taxis and cross-province travels to resume operations by June 1.

Meanwhile, citizens are still urged to abide with COVID-19 precautionary measures such as regular washing of hands and self-distancing and wearing of face masks when in public or multi-family compounds.