Rwanda: Rayon, Skol in Fresh Talks for Rwf150 Million Sponsorship Package

RAYON Sports have started negotiations with Skol Brewery for a bigger sponsorship package starting with the 2020/2021 season.

This publication understands that, with the ongoing talks between the two parties, Rayon will receive a Rwf150 million in sponsorship annually, up from the current Rwf66 million.

Should the deal be sealed, it will be a new record in the Rwanda Premier League. Skol are the main sponsors of the nine-time champions since 2014.

On top of the Rwf150m cheque, the Belgian brewery would also continue to provide the club with kits worth Rwf25 million, training base worth Rwf48 million and accommodation for the team worth Rwf24 million.

Times Sport repeatedly tried to reach Rayon and Skol officials for a comment but all efforts were in vain as they had not picked up our calls by press time Wednesday.

Under the new agreement, Skol has also promised to raise their sponsorship up to Rwf250 million if the club considers forming volleyball and basketball teams in future.

Since January this year, Rayon Sports management, led by its president Sadate Munyakazi, has been advocating for a bigger sponsorship package or else the club terminate the current deal - which runs until the end of the 2021/2022 season - in favour of a new sponsor.

The negotiations had stalled due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but quickly picked up last week after Rayon were reportedly in talks with Bralirwa, another brewer and Skol's main competitors.

The league and other sporting activities in the country have been halted since March 15 - and will not resume until September - as the government outlined strict social distancing and other measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Bralirwa, who are also in talks with Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) about a possibility to sponsor the topflight league - at a reported tune of Rwf450 million per year, were offering Rayon a Rwf90 million per season deal.

On behalf of Rayon, the talks with Skol are handled by the Advisory Committee - composed of the club's former president - after Munyakazi was a fortnight ago banned from all football activities for six months.

Airtel on board

Meanwhile, Rayon have also agreed in principle a five-year sponsorship deal with Airtel worth Rwf240 million.

The 2018/2019 league champions will receive Rwf4 million every month, and, in turn, the first team players will wear the telecom company's logo on their shirts.