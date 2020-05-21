Tanzania: Anti-Maternal Mortality Campaign Serious-State

THE government is fighting high maternal mortality through improved healthcare services, especially in rural and remote areas, the National Assembly has heard.

The Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ministry said it was working with the Office of the President-Regional Administration and Local Governments-to improve access to health services by renovating existing and building new health facilities to be able to provide antenatal clinics.

The minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said in her written response to the special seat lawmaker Josephine Genzabuke (CCM), that the government had improved 352 health facilities, including a dozen being rebuilt with sophisticated accessories to carry out C-section during complicated childbirth.

The facilities have also been strengthened to conduct advanced procedures, including blood transfusion for patients in need of the service.

Initially, the legislator, in her main question, had alleged that 75 percent of maternal mortality rate occurring in the country could be averted.

She asked whether there was any government strategy being put in place to protect the lives of expecting and new mothers, especially in villages.

"Sixty seven new districts hospitals are being constructed all across the country to ensure equal and reliable access to health care for rural and urban dwellers," she said.

She explained that the government had also moved to increase the budget allocation of medical appliances and drugs from 31bn/-in 2015/16 to 200bn/-in the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The budget increments, according to the minister, is also coupled with intensified monitoring of resources.

Generally, she says the process had resulted in an increase in the availability of essential medicine in public health facilities from 53 percent to 94 percent in the year under review.

"The government's efforts have also helped pregnant women to continue receiving improved antenatal services which include preventive drugs against malaria (SP), Fefol drugs for preventing aplastic anaemia and other medical treatments," she said.

She said the expecting mothers also undergo blood pressure, syphilis and diabetes screening.

As a result, she said the number of women giving birth in health centres had been increasing steadily to 83 per cent in March 2020 from 64 per cent in March 2015.

In 2018, Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan launched a nationwide campaign dubbed 'Jiongeze Tuwavushe Salama' aiming at enhancing interventions across the country to reduce the burden of maternal and infant mortality rate by engaging regional and local authorities.

The Tanzania Demographic Health Survey of 2015/16 published by the National Bureau of Standards (NBS), indicated that the infant mortality rate stood at 25 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Maternal death recorded 556 per 100,000 women aged 15-49, meaning at least 11 pregnant women died annually due to delivery complications.

The campaign launched in Dodoma by the VP targets to reduce maternal and infant deaths to 292 and 16 respectively, by 2020.