Tanzania: HIV/Aids Initiatives for Youth in Motion

THE Government has started offering special care and treatment programmes to help the youth, especially girls living with HIV/Aids, to create awareness among the group, the National Assembly was told.

In a written response, the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said the programme includes setting a special day to offer HIV care and treatment to those affected.

The ministry was responding to a question by Special Seats Member of Parliament Maryam Msabaha, who wanted to know the government's plans to help young girls affected by HIV/AIDS.

In response, the ministry said it had improved provision of care, whereby the services were offered even during odd hours for those who needed it on an emergency basis.

"We have established clubs for youths to abstain from unprotected sex as well as platforms for them to discuss challenges on the provision of HIV/Aids care," said the ministry, in its reply.

According to the ministry, 85 percent of the centres offer various services, including retroviral drugs, counselling and reproductive health and children care.

The centres also offer sustainable use of ARVs and frequent visits to clinics whereby on average they serve about 2164 people per day.

The ministry said during the year 2019, the centre received 8.5 million phone calls for people in dire need of the services.

It further added that the ministry, through the Kipepe campaign, had been sensitizing the youth through social media platforms whereby as of now, Morogoro, Arusha, Tanga, Singida and Dodoma regions have been reached and a total number of 27,176 youths have received the services via their schools, 15,241 of whom were girls and 11,935 were boys.