Tanzania: Second Election Register Phase Due From May 30

20 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato

ZANZIBAR Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the second phase of the new voters' registration and verification of electorates' information in the permanent voters' register.

The 10-day exercise, which is scheduled to commence in North Pemba Region on May 30 through June 12, targets legitimate voters who missed the opportunity to register or update their information in the register during the first phase.

ZEC Chairman Chief Justice (Retired), Hamid Mahmoud Hamid told reporters here that all Zanzibar's five regions have been allocated two days for voters' registration and information verification.

"The registration will involve all Zanzibaris with qualifications to vote but who have not been registered in the permanent register. The commission will also verify information of registered voters who have not been verified," Justice Mahmoud said in a statement circulated to the media.

He directed potential voters to carry with them their new Zanzibar Resident identities and the registered voters to have their voting cards and new resident IDs.

The chairman reminded all citizens to take precautions against the deadly Corona virus during the registration and verification drive by wearing masks and observing the recommended social distance.

He implored all Zanzibaris with qualifications to turn up in big numbers for registration to acquire the legitimacy of participating in the upcoming general elections.

Zanzibar, part of the United Republic of Tanzania, is scheduled to hold general elections later this year to elect the president, members of the Union parliament as well as members of the House of Representatives.

