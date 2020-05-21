Tanzania: Phone Towers' Deal for Tabora Gets Nod

TANZANIA Telecommunications Corporation (TTCL), Halotel and the Vodacom Tanzania, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Universal Communication Access Service Fund (UCSAF) to install telecommunication towers in some villages of Urambo District in Tabora Region.

The three are the only telecom firms that won a tender for the installation of telecom towers for serving 12 villages in four wards of Urambo District, Works, Transport and Communication Minister Eng Isack Kamwelwe has announced in the parliament.

In his written repose to Urambo MP Margaret Sitta (CCM), he said the telecom firms signed an implementation contract with the state-owned communication fund on January 24, 2020.

Vodacom Tanzania will install a telecom tower in two wards of Kasisi and Ukondamoyo embracing Azimio, Kasisi, Mapambano, Wema, Ifuta, Kamalendi, Tumaini and Ukondamoyo villages.

According to the minister, TTCL will supply telecommunication signals in Ugalla Ward that includes Issongwa, Izengabatogilwe and Ugalla villages, while Halotel will channel its energy to Vumilia Ward that has only one village-Vumilia.

Eng. Kamwelwe told the National Assembly here yesterday that despite government efforts to improve access and coverage of telecommunication services across the country that some areas of Urambo District had challenges of communication signals.

He named some of them as Ugalla, Uyogo, Usisya, Nsenda, Itundu and Vumilia wards.

Ms Sitta had earlier told the parliament that some areas in her district a number of areas without telecommunication signals while others had poor signals.

She said it was not a secret as the ministry was aware of the list of areas facing the problem.

"When will those areas be attended to allow the citizens to communicate smoothly during their quest for development activities?" she asked.

The minister explained that the remaining wards-Nsenda, Uyogo, Usisya and Itundu- would be attended when funds become available during the 2019/20 financial year.

He said the initial offer that was announced by UCSAF did not receive any bidder and that the project would be executed by the fund later.