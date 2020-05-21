Rwanda: New Photo of Genocide Fugitive Ramadhan Muhire Surfaces

20 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

A new photo has emerged of Ramadhan Muhire, a genocide fugitive whose identity was recently unmasked, 26 years after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

An IT service management company that offers different solutions, AWS Amazon, identified the photo with a 72.1% match with a previous photo of him holding a machete during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to Getty Images, a site that archives and sells photos, the picture was taken in then Gitarama Prefecture on June 12, 1994, by Alexander Joe of Agence France-Presse (AFP), although there is some debate on the exact location of the photo.

Muhire is alleged to have actively participated in the Genocide against the Tutsi and now resides in Zimbabwe where he runs businesses and has accumulated assets.

He is also reported to be one of the financiers of armed groups operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo with a goal of destabilising peace and security in the Great lakes region.

Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) recently said that he received information that the man in the picture is Muhire and is seeking more evidence that it is indeed the Genocide suspect.

The Justice Ministry indicates that at least 1,140 indictments have been issued through the Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit of prosecution, but only a few countries have been cooperative.

About 23 trials have been held abroad taking place in Belgium, Sweden, France, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Finland and Switzerland.

Also, 24 fugitives were brought back to Rwanda for trial.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved.

