Rwanda: Kabuga Appears in Court, Hearing Adjourned to May 27

20 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

After his interrogation by prosecution on Tuesday, Genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga appeared in a court in the French capital, Paris on Wednesday, May 20.

In the Paris Court of Appeal, Kabuga's lawyers indicated that they have not had enough time to prepare for his defence and therefore requested for more time.

French law allows for up to eight days in such circumstances.

The court ruled they be given more time and adjourned to May 27.

This comes four days after his arrest in Paris.

Kabuga was indicted by the now-defunct United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), in 1997, on seven counts of genocide, complicity in genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, attempt to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution and extermination, all in relation to crimes committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in Rwanda.

Following completion of the ongoing legal procedures under French law, he is expected to be transferred to the custody of the Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (RMICT), in The Hague, where he will stand trial.

