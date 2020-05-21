Malawi: Growers Asks Court to Suspend New Malawi Tobacco Policy

Tobacco growers are in court asking for the suspension of the new tobacco policy which they claim is hurting them.

Lawyer Maulidi representing tobacco growers

Lawyer for the growers, Paul Maulidi has confirmed that he went to the High Court on Tuesday to seek leave for judicial review on the matter.

"The new tobacco policy does not represent the interests of tobacco growers in the country. I have sought for an injunction to stop its operationisation until a judicial review is done," he said.

The High Court has since set Friday for the hearing of the case.

Lawyer for Tobacco Commission, which is implementing the policy, refused to comment saying he needed to consult his clients first.

