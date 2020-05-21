Malawi Farmers Drag Tobacco Commission to Court Over COVID-19 Strict Measures

20 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Irate tobacco farmers have taken Tobaco Commission to court for its decision not to allow the growers witness the sale of their leaf in auction floors due to coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) as tobacco prices continue to plummet.

Malawi tobacco market

Lawyer for the tobacco growers, Paul Maulidi filed the papers on Tuesday seeking leave to commence judicial review on the matter.

The case is expected to start in the High Court on Friday.

"The decision to disallow tobacco farmers to witness their tobacco sales is causing a lot of problems which needs to be corrected," said Maulidi.

Tobacco Commission chief executive officer Kaisi Sadala said the commission organised a meeting all stakeholders to discuss the matter.

He said the stakeholders are expected to review the conditions of selling tobacco on auction floors following the complaints.

The tobacco rejection rate is now hovering at 50 per cent.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times.

