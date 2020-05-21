Zimbabwe: Deputy Minister Mutodi Fired

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has fired Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi with immediate effect.

In a statement last night, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Regis Chikowore confirmed the dismissal saying: "The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda, has announced the termination of employment by His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, of Dr Energy Mutodi as Deputy Minister of Government in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services."

The termination is in terms of the country's Constitution, which empowers the President to appoint and disappoint Government Ministers. No official reason was given for the firing of the deputy minister.

However, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo recently issued a statement distancing Government from remarks purportedly made by Dr Mutodi on measures taken by Tanzania to contain Covid-19.

The said remarks, said the Government, neither reflected Harare's position nor policy. Dr Moyo said the Government of Zimbabwe fully respected the sovereign measures that were adopted by President John Magufuli to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Tanzania.

"I make reference to the message of May 4, 2020, purported to have been posted on Twitter by the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Dr E Mutodi in which he compared the measures against Covid-19 adopted by the head of state of Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

"I wish to make it clear that this statement does not reflect the Government's position nor policy. The Government of Zimbabwe fully respects the sovereign measures that the President of United Republic of Tanzania His Excellency John Magufuli adopted to contain the spread of Covid-19 in his country," Dr Moyo said.

Dr Mutodi is the National Assembly Member for Goromonzi West constituency after being elected to Parliament in 2018 on a Zanu-PF ticket.

Prior to his career in politics, the 42-year-old legislator was National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) managing director.

He also ventured into music.