Nigeria: COVID-19 - Eight Doctors Test Positive in Zamfara - NMA

The Zamfara State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Wednesday, said eight of its members have tested positive for coronavirus. It said they were infected while discharging their duties at various health facilities in the state.

The NMA vice chairman, Mannir Bature, told reporters in Gusau that doctors in the state constituted 10 per cent of the confirmed cases in Zamfara.

He said the doctors got infected while trying to save the lives of patients at the emergency section of hospitals who they were unaware had contracted the disease.

Mr Bature, however, said no death has been recorded among the health personnel and that 60 per cent of the infected persons have recovered and have been discharged, while the remaining are fast responding to treatment.

The official added that 30 other medical doctors are in self-isolation in the state, following contacts with their infected colleagues.

He said the situation has caused panic among the about 300 medical doctors in the state and is affecting their performance, including in private healthcare centres.

"The NMA has proposed to the state governor, Bello Matawalle, to engage more doctors and other health personnel as well as sponsor the training of students in medicine so as to boost the number of doctors and improve the healthcare indices of the state," Mr Bature said.