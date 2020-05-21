Nigeria: Federal Executive Council Approves N623m for Computers, Printers for Nigeria Customs

The Federal Executive Council has approved a N623.7 million contract for the procurement of computers and printers for zonal and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed revealed this on Wednesday while briefing State House Correspondents on the outcome of this week's virtual meeting of the Council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also disclosed the award of some contracts for the Nigeria College of Aviation, Zaria, and Plateau State University, Bokkos.

"The Minister of Finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1, 200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service, which was approved," Mr Mohammed said.

"The sum of the contract was N623, 700, 000 for the 1, 200 desktops and computers for the use of the Customs Service all over the country," he said.

College of Aviation, Zaria

According to the minister, the cabinet also approved N101 million for the provision of a flight simulator building at the aviation college in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The amount is for a revised estimated cost for the construction of a Boeing 737 flight simulator building at the college.

He said: "The memo was presented by the Minister of Aviation and an approval was given for the revised estimated cost for the construction of Boeing 737 full-flight simulator Building for the Nigerian College Aviation Technology, Zaria, originally awarded for N993,484,980.60 and is being reviewed to N1,095,475,750.04."

Plateau State University

For the Plateau State-owned University in Bokkos, the federal cabinet approved N610 million for the construction of a faculty of health services.

Mr Mohammed said: "The Minister of Education today presented a memo seeking approval of council for the award of contract for the construction, equipping and furnishing of a faculty of Health Sciences in Plateau State University, Bokkos and It was awarded at the cost of N610, 355, 221.82 and the completion period is for 52 weeks.

"Also, procurement of furniture and equipment was awarded at N114, 357, 600 and completion period is 12 weeks," the minister said.