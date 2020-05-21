Nigeria: Coronavirus - Ogun Confirms 25 New Cases

20 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

The Ogun State government has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 178.

A statement on the official Twitter page of the state government on Wednesday said the 25 patients have been quarantined across the treatment and isolation centres in the state, as contact tracing continues.

"As at 20th May, 2020, the NCDC announced that 25 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Ogun State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 178."

"The 25 patients have been quarantined across the Treatment and Isolation Centres in the State, as contact tracing continues.

"The State has now discharged a total of 69 patients who tested negative to the virus and are now back with their families.

Details of Infection:

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 6401 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1734 persons discharged and 192 deaths as of Tuesday night.

The number of confirmed cases has continued to rise in Nigeria, despite the efforts of the government to bend the curve.

Lagos continues to top the chart with 2755 cases, followed by Kano - 842, FCT - 427, Katsina - 281,Borno - 227, Bauchi - 224, Jigawa - 205, Ogun - 178, Kaduna - 152 , Oyo - 143, Gombe- 136, Sokoto - 113, Edo - 119 and Zamfara - 84 .

Others are Kwara - 65, Rivers- 53, Osun - 42, Plateau - 50, Kebbi and Yobe - 32, Nasarawa - 34, Delta - 27, Niger - 22, Adamawa - 26, Ondo - 20 and Ekiti - 19.

Also, Akwa-Ibom has 18 cases, Taraba - 17, Enugu - 16, Ebonyi - 13, Imo - 7, Bayelsa - 7 while Benue, Anambra and Abia have five cases each.

