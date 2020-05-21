Nigeria: Ondo Resident Doctors Shelve Planned Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex (UNIMEDTHC) Ondo State, has called off its planned strike.

The Acting President of the Association's branch, Shittu Abiola, made this known in Akure on Wednesday.

Mr Abiola said the state government had met some of their demands and also urged government to pay more attention to other demands.

He also affirmed that the state government had paid the backlog of its 2019 arrears as part of efforts to clear outstanding payments, urging the government to make payment of salary regular.

The doctors who were not happy with government's insensitivity to their plights, issued a one-week ultimatum to the government to pay the backlog of their salaries.

In a swift reaction, the Ondo State Government paid two out of their outstanding salaries ranging from two to five months.

He said the association also wanted reconciliation and payment of salaries of the newly-employed Medical Officers who resumed in March.

"We rose from our congress with the following resolutions: That the intended industrial action be suspended for now.

"That our salaries henceforth be made regular and paid as and when due, with May 2020 salary paid on or before 7th June 2020.

"That the new hazard allowance for health workers (50 per cent of basic salary) be paid at the end of May as promised at the meeting with the Head of Service (HoS) on April 30, 2020.

"Immediate reconciliation and payment of the salaries of the newly employed Medical Officers who resumed in March but were excluded from March and April remunerations.

"That September 2019 arrears and January 2020 shortfall be paid on or before July 31, 2020," Mr Abiola said in a statement.

(NAN)