Nigeria: Filmmaker's Video Explains COVID-19 to Children

Famous Nigerian filmmaker and director Niyi Akinmolayan has created an informative 90-second animation video that explains Covid-19 to children.

It explains why they have to stay home and forego their favourite outdoor games with friends.

Mr Akinmolayan's 3D cartoon animation Explaining Coronavirus for Kids that premiered on YouTube informs children of how to survive the dangers of the respiratory disease and advises them to stay clean, safe and stay at home.

The video that is being distributed for free on YouTube can be downloaded in English, French, Kiswahili, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa.

The story revolves around two siblings, Habeeb and Funke. It starts with Funke washing her hands as Habeeb, who is fed up of keeping indoors attempts to sneak out of their house to go and play with his friends.

WORKING FROM HOME

Mr Akinmolayan made the animation through his production company, Anthill Studios, using a crew of 10 all working separately from their homes.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Akinmolayan wrote: "We have made this beautiful 90-seconds animation in four languages to explain the lockdown and coronavirus to kids. I wrote it myself after trying to explain to my five-year-old. Just like our last video that went viral, I have created a folder with all the videos. There are high quality copies for broadcast and online use and there are also WhatsApp versions to share."

"Let's get it on all TV stations and if anyone can sponsor on YouTube, they should. Remember it's free to use. Just acknowledge @anthillstudios_ many thanks to all my wonderful staff for doing this great work," he added.