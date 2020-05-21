Lesotho: New Prime Minister's Reign is Underway

21 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is beginning his first full day on the job Thursday, a day after being sworn in at the palace in the capital city of Maseru.

Majoro, the 59-year-old former finance minister, said his immediate focus is keeping the country safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing poverty and unemployment in the small country surrounded by South Africa.

Majoro also expects to bring stability to Lesotho, which has been at unrest over the troubles of his predecessor.

Majoro replaces 80-year-old Thomas Thabane, who resigned abruptly on Tuesday after months of resisting pressure from a governing coalition to step down amid allegations he was involved in the murder of his ex-wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in 2017, days before his inauguration.

Thabane, who denied any involvement in his ex-wife's death, apologized for his shortcomings over the last three years as Prime Minister during Majoro's swearing-in ceremony.

Thabane’s current wife, Maesaiah, is out on bail after being charged with Lipolelo's murder. She says she is innocent in the case.

Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

