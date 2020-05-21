Zimbabwe: 200,000 From Targeted 1m Vulnerable People to Benefit From Govt's COVID-19 Fund - Minister

21 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Only 201,000 from the initially targeted one million vulnerable citizens will now benefit from the Covid-19 vulnerability assistance fund, Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima has confirmed.

He said the new figure was reached after a new database screened and discovered 201 000 people were in need of government assistance after they were affected by the coronavirus induced national lockdown.

Zimbabwe is now on an indefinite lockdown with the informal sector, schools and churches still closed.

"We now have a new database of 201 000 people," said Mavima.

He was speaking on the sidelines at the burial of national hero Absolom Sikhosana at the National Heroes Acre in Harare Wednesday.

"The payments for this month started last week where people are receiving $180 for this month and all the 201 000 people will receive this amount each.

"As of June 1, 2020, the amount has been upped to $300 person. The programme will continue until the end of the year, funds permitting," he said.

Last month, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the government had set aside $600 million to offer monetary assistance to one million vulnerable people before the number of beneficiaries was reduced to 200 100.

However, contradicting statements have been issued by both Ncube and Mavima on when the money would be disbursed and how the beneficiaries should be selected.

Mavima said the screening process was redone to weed out undeserving recipients while ensuring only genuine people affected by the lockdown benefited from the programme.

He said those qualifying for assistance would now swiftly receive their $300 every month.

However, beneficiaries of the fund are likely to find no joy due to the spiralling in prices of basic commodities.

A 2kg packet of sugar now costs more than $100 while a 2-litre bottle of cooking is going for $200, the only two commodities that a beneficiary can buy today.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.