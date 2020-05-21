Namibia: Tsumeb Stock Theft Suspects Denied Bail

Four suspects arrested over the weekend on charges of alleged stock theft were on Monday denied bail in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court and remanded in custody.

Their matter was postponed to 7 July for further police investigation, while their kingpin Paulus Nghishidimbwa (39) who appeared on multiple stock theft charges, will be back in the dock earlier on 2 June.

The other three suspects are identified as Pahukeni Faustinus (40) Shilyomwinyo Joshua (40) and Tanyeni Lamek (31). They were all arrested on Saturday following a sting operation.

According to the police, the group has been terrorising surrounding farmers in Tsumeb by stealing and slaughtering their livestock, which is then destined for the black market.

At the time, Chief Inspector Sisco Kotze of Tsumeb said through intelligence, it was established the accused distribute meat to community members in informal settlements who place orders.