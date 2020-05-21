Malawi: Voter Verification Exercise Suspended in Mchinji

21 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda

Voter Verification exercise at Mzenga Centre in Mchinji North Constituency has been suspended following an attack from angry villagers who protested against Forestry officers who allegedly destroyed their crops.

It is reported that Mchinji Forestry officials on Monday destroyed crops at Mzenga Village, accusing the communities of cultivating in the forest reserve area.

According to Mchinji Police Station Officer in Charge, Owen Maganga, the development angered the villagers who resorted to disturb the voter verification exercise.

The Officer in Charge said at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) centre, the said villagers also beat up a police officer and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officer.

Maganga said the two officers were referred to Mchinji District Hospital the same day where they were treated as out-patients.

"Yes, we received report that Forestry officials damaged crops belonging to the communities at Mzenga Village. The communities are accused of cultivating in the forest reserve.

"In revenge, the communities resorted to disturbing the ongoing voter verification exercise.

"The villagers also injured one police officer and MEC officer who were trying to protect MEC materials," he said.

He, however, said no arrest has been made so far as investigations are still underway.

Mchinji District Elections Clerk, Blackson Banda confirmed the development, saying the voter verification exercise at the centre has been suspended due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, Mchinji District Forestry Officer, Fortune Kanyada has confirmed the forestry officers were conducting the patrols in the forest reserve and that in the process, they found people harvesting crops.

Kanyada said upon seeing the Forestry Department vehicle, the people started pelting stones in effort to chase the Forestry officers who were armed.

"The people were also pelting burning firewood and in the process, their crops got damaged by fire. They accused forestry officers of burning their crops," she said.

Kanyada said forest reserves in the district are facing numerous challenges including encroachment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.