Zimbabwe: 2 Firms to Renovate Gweru Terminus, Market

GWERU City Council has short-listed two construction companies to renovate vending sites at Kudzanayi Bus Terminus and Kombayi Fresh Produce Market to accommodate about 100 traders.

Council and the Government will also work on Mtapa market to accommodate about 4 100 traders.

Work on the two markets was made possible after vendors, especially those operating at Kudzanayi and Kombayi fresh produce market, complied with Government's directive to voluntarily move their wares.

Government and the local authority are working on the smart city design, which is expected to be complete in the next six months.

The smart city design will ensure that Kudzanayi only accommodates buses, travellers and traders selling refreshments only and the terminus will also have clean ablution facilities.

Traders selling other things like clothes and fresh produce will be accommodated at Mtapa market.

Gweru mayor councillor Josiah Makombe said there was an adjudicating process last week where four companies presented their proposals on how they intended to carry out works.

He said of the four, council shortlisted two firms complete the projects in six months.

Clr Makombe said a number of local companies had brought in their resources to assist council with land development preparation at Mtapa market.

"I'm happy to say that we have local companies and individuals that have brought equipment to assist council develop Mtapa market so that we open it as soon as possible."