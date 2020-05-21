Zimbabwe: $20m for Chinhoyi Courts Project

21 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The one stop judicial centre in Chinhoyi will open its doors in October as the project nears completion, Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary, Walter Chikwana has said.

A Chinese-based company Hua Long Construction is the main contractor.

Mr Chikwana said the desire of the JSC and the entire Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs was to have the project finalised before the end of the year.

He said Treasury had released $20 million towards its completion and payment of outstanding balances.

"I can confirm that this project which is above 85 percent to completion, will be completed by year end," he said.

Mr Chikwana said the project which seeks to address improper housing of the provincial court at old Chinhoyi Hospital, will have eight court rooms, support staff offices, a number of holding cells with state-of-the-art ablution services, a library, boardroom and decent public gathering places.

Mashonaland West Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the project exemplifies the close ties between Zimbabwe and China as Hua Long was from Mashonaland West's sister province, Gansu.

She said a number of projects were also lined up across the province from the Chinese companies.

Hua Long Construction deputy general manager, Mr Zhang said the new project will be handed over in the next five months.

Currently, 30 people are working at the site and are provided with enough PPEs, while mandatory screening and sanitisation is done.

Lathe and Patricks Engineering managing director, Isaac Tapfuma whose company is sub-contracted by the Hua Long said his company would finish working on the kitchen and other rooms within a month.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.