Zimbabwe: Food Hampers Boost for the Disabled

ZANU PF has handed over food hampers worth over $150 000 to people with disabilities in Manicaland.

The food hampers were sourced by the Muduvuri Rehabilitation and Empowerment Foundation (MREF).

MREF mobilised hampers for 300 people, while Global Brothers Wholesalers mobilised an additional 100 hampers for beneficiaries who were drawn from all the districts in the province.

The initiative was part of an ongoing exercise to cushion people with disabilities.

Officiating at the handover ceremony in Mutare recently, Zanu PF national chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the programme was in line with the party's constitution.

"Everyone should learn something from this initiative. When you rise above a situation you find yourself in, you should go back and help others in the same predicament to overcome.

"This programme will not always be giving food for free. We need to take it to the grassroots and offer those vulnerable people in need of assistance an opportunity to fend for themselves."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri commended MREF for launching a training programme for people with disabilities as well as a revolving fund to finance those who wanted to start income generating projects.

She urged beneficiaries not take the loans as free money, but to utilise it properly and pay back.

"The constitution compels Government to ensure that the rights of people with disabilities are protected. This event is just the beginning. Members of Parliament and councillors should take it up in their areas and make it a more sustainable programme. We should come up with ways of making this programme more sustainable for continuity," she added.

MREF founder Mr Jimayi Muduvuri expressed gratitude to the ruling party for the assistance rendered to him when he was involved in an accident that incapacitated him for many years.

This had pushed him to help people with disabilities.