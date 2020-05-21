Malawi: One More Test Positive On COVID-19

21 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Health ministry officials say the country has registered one more case of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), bringing the number of the cases to 72.

Joshua Malango: Ministry of Health spokesperson confirms cases now at 72

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said a truck driver who recently returned from Mozambique has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is from Area 25 in Lilongwe.

"We are now tracing all those that had been in contact with him so that they be tested too," he said.

This means the country has now 72 registered Covid 19 cases, out of which 42 are active cases, 27 recoveries and three deaths.

