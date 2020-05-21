Nigeria's Energy Consumption Pattern Shifts

21 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria may have recorded significant shift in energy consumption pattern with National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, data showing massive drop in kerosene imports while a significant increase has been recorded in diesel import.

The volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, importation rose marginally.

Industry analysts believe that more consumers of kerosene are now moving to gas while more consumers are moving to diesel from petrol.

The NBS's Petroleum Products Imports and Consumption (Truck out) Statistics Report released yesterday showed that the volume of kerosene imported in the full year ended December 31, 2019 dropped by 76 percent to 128.11 million from 537.6 million in 2018.

On the other hand diesel import, according to the report, rose by 21.7 percent to 5.15 billion litres in 2019 from 4.23 billion litres in 2018.

However, PMS recorded a marginal rise in import, which came higher by 3.7 percent to 20.89 billion litres in 2019 from 20.14 billion litres in 2018. Though this was the second consecutive YoY increase in PMS importation, the rate of increase has actually slowed against the significant 16.4 percent rise in 2018.

The latest report stated:"The Petroleum Products Importation Statistics for Full Year 2019 reflected that 20.89 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.15 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 128.11 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK), 1.07 billion litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), 45.98 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 526.06 milliom litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country in Full Year 2019. "The NBS report further stated : "Zonal distribution of truck-out volume for Full Year 2019 showed that 20.58 billion of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.16 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 270.22 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK), 1.05 billion litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), 84.53m litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 734.21million of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were distributed nationwide during the period under review."

