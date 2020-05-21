Tanzania: Obscene Pictures Land Chadema Leader in Court

THE Chairman of Chadema Youth Council (BAVICHA), Kilimanjaro Region, Lemruce Mchome (30), appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with publishing pornographic materials through his mobile phone.

Mchome, a resident of Kisangara in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region, denied the charge before Resident Magistrate Vick Mwaikambo.

The magistrate ordered the leader of the opposition party to remain in remand until June 2, 2020, when his bail application will be determined.

The prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Tumaini Kweka informed the court that investigations into the matter have not been completed.

The trial attorney objected to the court to grant bail to the accused person on ground of incomplete investigations.

However, Mchome, who was fending himself, strongly opposed the prosecution's request, submitting that he had been shocked by the charge preferred against him.

According to the accused, he was arrested by the police on May 11, 2020 and has since been denied the rights of meeting either his relatives or advocates.

He alleged that it was not the first time for such a case to be filed before the court with similar charges, but accused persons were granted bail, while the investigations were still pending.

Prosecuting attorney, however, responded that it would be proper for the court to deny bail to the accused person to enable the prosecution complete the investigations.

Following such competing submissions, the magistrate reserved her ruling until June 2, 2020.

It is alleged that the accused person committed the offence on diverse dates between January 1 and April 30, 2020 within the Capital City of Dar es Salaam.

The court heard that within the period, Mchome caused to be transmitted through his computer, namely mobile phone pornographic materials such as a male organ, obscene pictures; video showing people doing sexual intercourse and nude photos which are lascivious in nature.

Such offence is contrary to section 14 (1) (b) and (2) (b) of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015.

Section 14 of the Act reads that "(1) A person shall not publish or cause to be published through a computer system or through any other information and communication technology: (a) pornography...... "...... (b) pornography which is lascivious or obscene.

(2) A person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction, in the case of publication of (a) pornography, to a fine not less that 20m/- or to imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years or to both; ".....and (b) pornography which is lascivious or obscene, to a fine of not less than 30m/- or to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years or both."