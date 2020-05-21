Tanzania: Yanga's Sibomana Set to Join Kiyovu

YOUNG Africans attacking midfielder Patrick 'Pappy' Sibomana could be on his way back to Rwanda, as reports suggest that he is moving closer to join SC Kiyovu.

According to the Times of Rwanda, SC Kiyovu are targeting Sibomana and he could 'soon sign' a two-year contract until July 2022, Times Sport has learned.

The former APR forward currently plays for Yanga but reports suggest that he is among players who are likely to be released by the Jangwani Street club side at the end of the season.

The 25 years old joined Yanga in May 2019 after a brief stint with Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sport.

A source within SC Kiyovu management, who preferred not to be named, said that the club and Sibomana had finalised the discussions and the final draft of the contract was ready, only pending the player's signature.

"Everything concerning the contract is done, what remains is the formal signing," said the source.

However, Theodore Ntarindwa, the club's spokesperson, was hesitant to confirm the talks with the player, but neither did he deny them.

He said: "It is possible that he is one of the players our recruitment team has approached."

In another development, Simba and Yanga target Ghanaian Michael Sarpong could return to Rayon Sports if negotiations go well with the club management.

Sarpong was shown exit doors from the club last month after terminating his contract allegedly for insulting club president Sadate Munyakazi in the media.

The 24-year old suggested that Munyakazi was 'not competent enough' to lead Rayon.

However, Munyakazi has since been banned- by Rwanda football Association- from all football activities for six months and an 'Advisory Committee' composed of the club's former presidents was set up to handle the team until his return.

Reports suggest that Simba and Yanga are some of the other teams pursuing Sarpong and have both started talks with the player's representatives.

According to the Times of Rwanda, Sarpong confirmed that he and his agent have held talks with different clubs in the last three weeks but "there is nothing conclusive on the table yet. I am still club-less."

The sensational marksman has been one of the most prolific strikers in domestic football since joining Rayon in September 2018.

He was the club's top-scorer with 16 goals, and second in the league, as the Blues clinched their 2018-19 Rwanda Premier League title.

"I enjoyed myself and my game at Rayon and whether I rejoin or not, I will always cherish the club and fans for having been part of the team's history and what we achieved together."

Sarpong, who was into the second and final year of his contract with Rayon before he was fired, says that he would be happy to be a Rayon Sports player again but "it will all depend on how the negotiations go."

Earlier this year, Sarpong went for trials with China League One outfit Changchun Yatai FC but he could not complete the move as the club signed Nigerian Aaron Olanare instead.

He has scored six league goals in the 2019-10 season for Rayon who are second on the 16-team table with 51 points, six behind leaders APR.

The topflight league has been suspended since March 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.