Tanzania: Over 6,000 Students Drawn for Swimming Course After Hiatus

PREPARATIONS are going on well for the Agnes Kimimba Swimming Promotion to organise the girls' swimming training course in Dar es Salaam in June this year.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the course instructor from Kimimba Swimming Promotion (KSP), Agnes Kimimba said the free of charge course is scheduled to be held in Dar es Salaam next month drawing over 600 secondary schools girls who are based in Dar es Salaam.

She said they hope by then the coronavirus threat will be wiped, as they still wait for the government statement to tell when the crisis is over.

She said her organisation was motivated by the government's announcement that it intends to bring back sports soon.

"We are doing well in the preparation for the course as we also we are waiting for the directives from the government if we can resume sports activities so that we can conduct the training next month as we earlier planned," she said.

Agnes said President John Magufuli's remarks regarding the crisis has given them hopes that all sports activities will be allowed and life would return to normal soon.

Agnes, who is the former national swimming team member, also serves as an official of KSP, an organisation that offers basic and intermediate courses in life serving skills, swimming and diving skills.

She will conduct the course assisted by other top instructors. She said the aim of the course is to train secondary school girls on life saving and diving lessons.

Agnes however believes by training women at the tender age the country can benefit a lot from the project.

She disclosed that they are looking for 10m/-to successfully host the event, the money will be used to purchase training equipment, allowances for instructors and other expenses.

Adding, the instructor said the course is in line with their missions to dedicate itself to nurturing and advancement of hidden skills, training the community on general water skills and lifesaving skills that will enable trainees to rescue or survive from water dangers, enjoy God given water resources as well as accessing employment opportunities.