Tanzania: Road to Transformation - Msola Calls for Unity At Yanga

YOUNG Africans Chairman Mshindo Msolla has called for unity at the club among leaders, sponsors and members in a bid to accomplish their mission of embracing transformation.

He said this on in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, while unveiling 'Let's go for transformation' theme which he said is the first step towards arriving at the peak of envisaged club's transformation.

"One of my pledges during campaign was to navigate Yanga towards transformation and enable it to run in a modern way. That dream is slowly being reached that is why we need to be together throughout the entire process. "I am happy that we have started the foundation of achieving this big thing in the history of our club and we will continue to update Yanga family on each step we will be making via Azam TV and Yanga TV," he said.

On his part, the club's Head of Information Department, Hassan Bumbuli assured all Yanga fans and members in the country and even those outside the country that they will be fully engaged in the entire procedures of transformation.

"For now, we have just made one step to create awareness to our members and supporters countrywide as we wait to officially sign a contract with Spain's LaLiga consultant, who will help us in the whole process of changing the way our club operates. "As the chairman already said that soon, leaders of Yanga branches across the country will be summoned for a seminar on what we intend to do during the transformation process so that when they go back to their areas of duty, they should tell their members what they have learnt," he said.

He added that opinion from Yanga members and fans will highly be needed during the amendments to be made to some of the clauses available in the current constitution of the club so as to keep abreast with the requirements of the envisaged transformation.

"Whenever you see smoke, just know that fire is burning and after this preliminary stage, it means good things are coming at the club soon," he said.

Moreover, Bumbuli disclosed that Yanga will sign partnership agreement with one of the biggest club in Spain, which currently occupies the top four slots of the LaLiga table.

The club's kit and merchandise suppliers GSM are the ones leading the transformation process at the club, who already announced that all financial expenses to be incurred during the transformation period will be settled by them.

As the Mainland Premier League nears resumption, Yanga occupies the third place with 51 points from 27 games while trailing 20 points from leaders Simba SC.

The Jangwani based club last won the league title in 2016 and are still battling to win it this season even though their traditional rivals are leaving no stone unturned as far as winning the championship is concerned.