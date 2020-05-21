Liberia: Tribute to Pennoh Wleh Bestman Former President of Liberia Black Star FC

Liberia Black Star FC was founded on March 15, 1980, in the South Beach Community, Central Monrovia. The club has had a number of presidents who provided critical leadership at different periods during its progress, from non-division status to Liberia Football Association (LFA) 1st Division.

Pennoh Wleh Bestman exemplified exceptional leadership. From 1992 to his death on April 15, 2020, Pennoh provided sponsorship, technical guidance, alms to players and their families, and above all exemplary leadership during challenging years of Black Star's existence. He forged partnership between an oversea firm and Black Star to strengthen the club's support base.

Dionysius D. Sebwe, former player

During his presidency, Black Star formed strategic partnerships and achieved the most achievement in its history - winning three championships (LFA National League, Knock-out Championship, and President's Cup) in one year to become LFA Triple Champions in 2007. In the following year, Black Star represented Liberia at Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Championship. Mr. Bestman was also president for administration at the LFA during the presidency of Izetta Wesley.

Pennoh Bestman was humble, charismatic, determined and focused. He will be undoubtedly missed; he was a strong pillar of support to the club's success. Pennoh was altruistic and provided critical interventions to Black Star's survival throughout the war years. For the players, he was a mentor and fully engaged: developing cordial relations, attending almost all games, paying players monthly, undertaking tuition payment, rental fees, medical bills, providing housing and other humanitarian assistance.

Finally, Pennoh Wleh Bestman gave hope and provided opportunities to young athletes. Accordingly, we intend to organize an annual tournament to reflect his passion for football development. He was indeed selfless. May his soul Rest in Peace.