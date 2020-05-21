Nigeria: Insecurity - No Discrimination Against Any State, Says Presidency

21 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Presidency says no state will suffer any such discrimination in dealing with security and all other matters on account of their political differences with the government at the centre.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement issued to announce a massive plan by the Ministry of Defence to launch "Operation Accord" in the North West and North Central States.

Shehu said the plan, whose arrangements had been concluded, was a major military exercise aimed at flushing out insurgents from the contiguous states of Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and parts of Kebbi State.

He said while Tuesday's Senate resolution was "perfectly in order", it was important to state that, in his duty as Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari had already approved the commencement of the operation.

He said beyond this announcement, no other details concerning the mode, scope, timings, and other essentials would be revealed so as not to compromise its success.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

