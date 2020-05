Sudan's Ministry of Health announced 137 new cases of COVID-19, including six deaths, bringing the country's total cases to 2728.

According to the Ministry's report of Sunday, May 17, the new cases were reported in Khartoum State (99), Kassaka (13), Gedaref (7), Sinnar (6), Northern (5), Gezira (3), Red Sea (3) and South Darfur (1).

The total death toll (111) and recoveries (286).