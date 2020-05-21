Kenya-Somalia Border Dispute Hearing Postponed By ICJ

20 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The International Court of Justice has postponed a hearing into Somalia and Kenya's long-running maritime dispute by another 10 months following Kenya's petition.

Both countries claim sovereignty of an area in the Indian Ocean that is thought to be rich in oil and gas.

A letter sent by the court to both parties and states that that the hearing scheduled for early June is now is delayed to 15 March 2021 due to the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid said that his country objected to a new petition from Kenya asking to delay the hearing because of the virus outbreak.

Kenya said the pandemic had wreaked havoc on its economy and its plans to defend itself, according to documents sent to the court and seen by the BBC.

Somalia had asked the court to hold the hearing virtually using video technology.

Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister told the BBC that his government is not happy with the court's decision, but will adhere to it.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.