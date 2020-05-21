Sudan: SPA Tables Trade Unions Act Before Justice Minister

20 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association, on Wednesday, officially, tabled a copy of the Trade Unions Act, for 2020 before the Ministry of Justice.

The SPA said in press statement that it requested a meeting with the Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasredeen Abdul Barri to discuss the reason for the delay of of the law and means for speeding up its approval.

The statement pointed out that the draft bill was prepared by the concerned trade unionist experts with sponsorship of Al-Ayam Center for Cultural and Development Studies.

" the Act was widely discussed through workshops that included the concerned circles and stakeholders" the statement added.

