Nigeria: OAU Secures NUC's Full Accreditation for Law, Dentistry, Others

21 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to all the academic programmes in the Faculties of Law, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences and Social Sciences of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ile-Ife.

He said that the NUC, with the statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in all Nigerian universities, had fully accredited all the programmes.

Reacting to the accreditation, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, lauded the patriotic zeal of the Professor Abubakar Rasheed-led NUC.

Ogunbodede praised NUC for giving in its best to ensure that all academic programmes being run by the universities in the country were of international standards.

He also appreciated what he called the institutional spirit of the institution's Governing Council, led by Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, the Senate as well as all the departments, faculties and alumni associations.

The vice chancellor said that their commitment had assisted, in much greater measure, in putting all the necessary facilities in place, which eventually culminated in the accreditation of all the courses, particularly those with initial outright denial or partial accreditation.

"With the latest accreditation of 42 undergraduate programmes, all the 107 programmes in the university are now accredited," he said.

Ogunbodede pledged that his administration would put in more efforts at ensuring the sustenance of the high moral, academic and cultural standards which the university was noted for.He called on stakeholders in the education sector to do all within their powers to assist the university in putting in place more structures and infrastructure.

According to him, such support will enhance the full realisation of the dream of the founding fathers of the institution.

