South Sudan: Minister Makuei Tests Positive for COVID-19

21 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

South Sudan's Information Minister and government spokesman, Michael Makuei, has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

He is the third top official in Juba to inform the public about his positive test. He is asymptomatic, he clarified.

First Vice President Riek Machar and his wife Angelina Teny, who is also the Defence minister, had on Monday announced they had contracted the virus. Both are asymptomatic.

Mr Makuei told The East African on Wednesday night that he and several of his colleagues who sat on the initial High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19 had tested positive for the viral disease.

"I have decided to isolate myself from the public," he said on the phone. "Since I tested positive, there is no need to hide it from the public because this is one way of protecting others. I also advise people not to visit me for now, but [to] communicate on phone whenever necessary for I don't want to be a carrier spreading the virus."

The Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Elia Lomuro, one of the members of the defunct taskforce, said in a statement that he tested negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, South Sudan confirmed 134 new Covid-19 cases, bring the country's tally to 481. It has also recorded four deaths and four recoveries so far.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.