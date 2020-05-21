Swaziland: One-Year-Old Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Swaziland

A one-year-old girl has tested positive for coronavirus in Swaziland (eSwatini) making her one of the youngest victims of the virus in the world.

The child from the Manzini region of the kingdom was reported by the Swazi Ministry of Health to have a 'mild disease'. No other details were released.

As of Wednesday (20 May 2020) there had been 217 reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Swaziland. A total of 97 people had recovered and two people died. Fifty cases were reported last week and 53 cases in the previous week.

In a statement Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi said an increasing number of elderly people were contracting coronavirus, but at least two aged over 60 had recovered and been discharged from care.

The youngest victim of the coronavirus is believed to be a new-born baby in Connecticut, United States. A six-week-old baby in England has also been reported with the virus.

In other coronavirus developments in Swaziland:

MORE THAN 60,000 people from a population of 1.3 million have been screened for coronavirus across the kingdom, including at health facilities and road blocks, according to the Ministry of Health.

THE SWAZILAND Democratic Nurses Union (SWADNU) has protested that 15 healthcare workers in self-isolation were recalled to work before test results were known. They work at Mbabane Government Hospital. Reportedly three later were found to be positive.

MEMBERS OF the House of Assembly have demanded that the Ministry of Health reveal the locations of the 15 facilities that are being used as quarantine sites. They are believed to be hotels. The Ministry said they requested confidentiality in order to protect their future reputation and business.