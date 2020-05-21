Congo-Kinshasa: Jordan Botaka - Brugge Club, 'They Let Me Down'

La Gantoise announced on Tuesday the recruitment of Jordan Botaka. The 26-year-old international Congolese who has been operating at Saint-Trond since 2017, has committed himself for four years.

Botaka was trained at Sporting Lokeren and Brugge Club. In January 2013, he was loaned to Portugal in Belenenses. Six months later, the winger joined the Excelsior in the Netherlands, where he has stayed for two years. After two seasons in Championship at Leeds and then at Charlton, he was transferred to Saint-Trond in 2017.

The new player of La Gantoise has the feeling that they let him down at the Brugge Club, where he was under contract between 2010 and 2013.

"Some people excluded me, explained Jordan Botaka to Het Laatste Nieuws. When I joined Belenenses, there were some mistakes in the transfer papers, so I couldn't play there. I asked to cancel the lease and go back to the Club to continue practice. I was not even welcome there. They let me down. I was told that it was better for me to look for a Div 3 club and start a job near," he continued.

But that was not the worst. "In the end, things were said about my father which should never have been said. I'm a very quiet boy, but I was about to do crazy things. At the Brugge Club, no one had the slightest idea about what had happened in my private life. If you look at my background, you don't say things like that. Many people from the Brugge Club attended my father's funeral. I am very grateful for that."