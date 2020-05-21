Congo-Kinshasa: Jordan Botaka - Brugge Club, 'They Let Me Down'

20 May 2020
Africa Top Sports (Lome)

La Gantoise announced on Tuesday the recruitment of Jordan Botaka. The 26-year-old international Congolese who has been operating at Saint-Trond since 2017, has committed himself for four years.

Botaka was trained at Sporting Lokeren and Brugge Club. In January 2013, he was loaned to Portugal in Belenenses. Six months later, the winger joined the Excelsior in the Netherlands, where he has stayed for two years. After two seasons in Championship at Leeds and then at Charlton, he was transferred to Saint-Trond in 2017.

The new player of La Gantoise has the feeling that they let him down at the Brugge Club, where he was under contract between 2010 and 2013.

"Some people excluded me, explained Jordan Botaka to Het Laatste Nieuws. When I joined Belenenses, there were some mistakes in the transfer papers, so I couldn't play there. I asked to cancel the lease and go back to the Club to continue practice. I was not even welcome there. They let me down. I was told that it was better for me to look for a Div 3 club and start a job near," he continued.

But that was not the worst. "In the end, things were said about my father which should never have been said. I'm a very quiet boy, but I was about to do crazy things. At the Brugge Club, no one had the slightest idea about what had happened in my private life. If you look at my background, you don't say things like that. Many people from the Brugge Club attended my father's funeral. I am very grateful for that."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Top Sports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Africa Top Sports

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
American Idol to Build Hospital in Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.